Australia shares set to follow Wall St lead lower

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open cautiously lower on Friday, tracking a disappointing performance on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off raising intereset rates. Investors will be watching Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Glenn Stevens, who will be testifying before parliament during the morning. The local share price index futures slipped 1 point to 5,106.0, a 40.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended the session 48 points higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 22.6 points or 0.4 percent to 5,716.89 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)