Australia shares rose nearly 1 percent despite U.S. uncertainty
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rose nearly 1 percent despite U.S. uncertainty

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.94 percent higher on Thursday in a surprisingly bullish session despite uncertainty ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve intrest rate decision later in the day.

The index gave back some gains after hitting a high of 5,194 earlier in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 47.9 points to 5,146.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed 1.6 percent higher on Wednesday and remains on track to post a second straight weekly gain.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 26.3 points to finish the session at 5,694.2. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

