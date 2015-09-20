Australia shares set to fall for first time in four sessions

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, following the lead of Wall Street, which fell on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep on hold interest rates - stoking concerns over weak global economic growth. Local share price index futures fell 1.5 percent to 5,072.00, a 97.5 point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.68 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)