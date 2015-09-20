FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to fall for first time in four sessions
#Financials
September 20, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to fall for first time in four sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Monday, following the lead of Wall Street, which
fell on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep on hold
interest rates - stoking concerns over weak global economic
growth.
    Local share price index futures fell 1.5 percent to
5,072.00, a 97.5 point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent in
the last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.68
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

