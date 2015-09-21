FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end 2 pct down on global growth worries
September 21, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end 2 pct down on global growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled 2 percent on Monday on broad-based declines as last week’s U.S. Federal Reserve decision to hold off from raising rates stoked worries about global growth.[ID: nL4N11R11U]

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 104.3 points to 5,066.2 at the close of trade. It was the biggest percentage drop since Sept. 10, after rising for three straight sessions. The index tacked on 0.5 percent on Friday.

Recent volatility in shares globally has unsettled investors as concerns about a global slowdown in the wake of China’s market turmoil continue to weigh on sentiment, compounded by the Fed’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 28.5 points to finish the session at 5,683.5. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
