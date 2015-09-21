FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised to climb on oil, metals rebound
September 21, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised to climb on oil, metals rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
recoup some of Monday's steep losses on Tuesday, helped by
higher metals and oil prices and a rebound on Wall Street.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to
5,089.0, a 22.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close, pointing to a firmer opening. The benchmark
slid 2 percent on Monday on worries about global growth.
    Coal miner New Hope Corp is likely to climb after
surprising the market with a special dividend at its annual
results on Tuesday. It reported a 25 percent rise in profit
before writedowns on oil assets and a coal-to-liquids plant.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 5 points,
to 5,688.55 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 
    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
