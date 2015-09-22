FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end a shade firmer, China flash PMI eyed
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end a shade firmer, China flash PMI eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares found a steadier footing on Tuesday thanks to a rebound in oil and gas producers, but investors showed no conviction ahead of a closely watched survey of China’s manufacturing sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7 percent, or 37.4 points, higher at 5,103.6, steadying from Monday’s 2.0-percent slide.

Traders said China’s flash PMI survey on Wednesday will set the tone for the market with any signs of weakness likely to hit risk appetite hard.

Sectors that were heavily sold off on Monday found some buyers. Among the best performers were oil and gas producers, with Woodside Petroleum closing 2.8 percent higher.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished up 0.2 percent, or 13.3 points, at 5,696.8. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
