Australian shares set to open weak, NZ stocks down

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday tracking losses on Wall Street, with the heavyweight resource sector likely to lead following a sharp drop in commodity prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 2.7 percent. The mining company will release its annual report later in the session. Local share price index futures fell 1.3 percent to 5,030.0, a 73.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 5,682.59 in early trade. It touched a one-month peak on Tuesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Michael Perry)