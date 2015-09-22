FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to open weak, NZ stocks down
September 22, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares set to open weak, NZ stocks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday tracking losses on Wall Street, with the
heavyweight resource sector likely to lead following a sharp
drop in commodity prices.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower
after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 2.7 percent. The mining
company will release its annual report later in the session.
    Local share price index futures fell 1.3 percent to 5,030.0,
a 73.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent in the
last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 5,682.59 in early trade. It touched a one-month peak
on Tuesday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Michael Perry)

