Australia shares hit 2yr low as China woes rattle investors
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit 2yr low as China woes rattle investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled to their lowest close in more than two years on Wednesday as concerns about the economic outlook for top trading partner China sent commodity prices lower, hitting sentiment across the board.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished down 2.1 percent or 105.5 points at 4,998.1, its lowest since July 2013. The benchmark has fallen 7.6 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index declined 42.5 points or 0.7 percent to finish the session at 5,654.3. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
