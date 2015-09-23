Australia shares hit 2yr low as China woes rattle investors

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled to their lowest close in more than two years on Wednesday as concerns about the economic outlook for top trading partner China sent commodity prices lower, hitting sentiment across the board.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished down 2.1 percent or 105.5 points at 4,998.1, its lowest since July 2013. The benchmark has fallen 7.6 percent so far this year.

