Australian shares bounce from lowest close in 2 years, up 1.47 pct

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 1.47 percent higher on Thursday, with gains across all sectors as buyers emerged after steep falls in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 73.6 points to end at 5,071.7 after closing at its lowest since July 2013 on Wednesday. Despite Thursday’s gains, the index is still down 1.9 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 22.47 points to finish the session at 5,676.81. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)