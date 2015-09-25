FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares wobble after strong start; down 2.5 pct for the week
September 25, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares wobble after strong start; down 2.5 pct for the week

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Friday led by losses in banks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expects the central bank to begin raising rates later this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 29.57 points to end near day’s lows at 5,042.1. It earlier hit an intra-day high of 5,116.3. The benchmark rose 1.5 percent on Thursday.

The index ended the week down 2.5 percent, after two straight weekly gains. It has lost 3.2 percent in September so far, after falling 8.6 percent in August - its worst monthly performance since the global financial crisis.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.19 percent or 10.54 points to finish the session at 5,687.35. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

