FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand shares down in tepid midday trading
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand shares down in tepid midday trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares were
slightly lower on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off, pulled
lower by further weakness in oil prices.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.3 percent, or 17 points, at 6,157.9. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was closed for Australia Day.
    Wellington-based First NZ Capital Broker Philip Hunter said
the weaker tone in offshore markets coupled with a holiday in
Australia means "it will be very much a day of treading water in
New Zealand as investors await developments offshore."
    Leading the slide was A2 Milk, down 2.7 percent and
Trade Me, down 2.6 percent. In both cases, volumes were
extremely light. In the other direction, Coats Group 
was up 2.1 percent.  
    Hunter said with no local drivers the market may just
continue to drift down over the session.
    "We are just going to see a fairly quiet day, albeit it a
bit weaker," said Hunter.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Howard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.