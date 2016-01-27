Australia shares fall as oil retreats, NZ stocks edge up

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday, led by losses in energy and banking stocks, while New Zealand and much of Asia put on modest gains on Wall Street’s strength.

But sentiment in financial markets was fragile as oil prices, which bounced overnight, fell yet gain.

Chinese share markets extended Tuesday’s rout, falling more than 1 percent and underscoring a nervous backdrop as investors brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the global day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 33.5 points to 4,972.5 by 0257 GMT, having rallied 1.8 percent Monday. It was still well off a two-year trough of 4,803.9 touched last week.

The downturn in oil drove WorleyParsons down 8.3 percent. Oil Search fell nearly 5 percent after it reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to lower oil and gas prices.

Origin Energy skidded 4.6 percent, pulling closer to a 11-year trough touched last week.

Financial stocks also came under pressure, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank all down more than 1 percent.

Mining stocks edged lower, with BHP Billiton down 0.3 percent, while Rio Tinto shed 1.2 percent, not far from its weakest since 2009. Fortescue Metals skidded 3.2 percent.

The discretionary sector, however, bucked the market with consumer electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi up 2.5 percent, nudging closer to a record peak touched in 2009.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was in positive territory, up 0.3 percent or 19.77 points to 6,161.52.

A2 Milk posted the biggest gains, trading up 3.8 percent and reversing its 1 percent loss the previous session.

Accounting software company Xero rose 2.6 percent and Meridian Energy increased 2.2 percent.

Telecommunications company Spark rose 1.1 percent after Morningstar raised its rating to hold from reduce.

Steel Tube led losses, falling 0.9 percent, while

Kiwi Property Group edged down 0.3 percent after releasing sales growth figures.

