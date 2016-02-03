Australia & NZ shares stumble as oil drop spooks markets

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares fell on Wednesday, joining a global retreat as sliding oil prices took a heavy toll on energy firms and fuelled worries about the health of the world economy.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.1 percent, or 103.12 points, to 4,890.20 by 0211 GMT. It fell as far as 4,885.90, its lowest in over a week.

Almost every sector was in the red. Oil and gas producer Santos skidded 7.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum slumped 4.1 percent.

Global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were also under pressure with BHP shedding 4.2 percent.

The big four banks were not spared and National Australia Bank suffered a 5.5 percent drop.

The mood across the Tasman Sea was just as sombre. New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.70 percent, or 43.25 points, to 6,136.83.

Even a surprisingly upbeat employment report failed to cheer investors. New Zealand’s jobless rate dropped to 5.3 percent in the fourth quarter, reaching its lowest since March 2009.

“Net on net, we feel the data reduce the odds of an OCR cut in the near term. We’d go so far to say as they rule out March completely and favour an ongoing watchful stance from the RBNZ,” said Philip Borkin, senior economist at ANZ.

In a closely watched speech, RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler also gave no hint that a rate cut was imminent, saying the current low inflation environment is unlikely to prompt the bank into action.

“It would be inappropriate to attempt to offset the low oil price effect through the OCR,” he said.

However, he said monetary policy will continue to be accommodative and recognised that most of the risks facing the economy are on the downside.

A big drag on the New Zealand market was dual-listed Australian banks. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 4.5 percent, while its Australia-listed shares shed 3.1 percent.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)