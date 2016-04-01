FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit one-month lows, NZ slips
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 1, 2016 / 2:52 AM / a year ago

Australia shares hit one-month lows, NZ slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to their lowest in a month on Friday as bank stocks came under renewed pressure, while the New Zealand market snapped a run of record highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.6 percent, or 81.2 points to 5,001.60 by 0220 GMT, having earlier fallen as far as 4,987.9 - a low last seen on March 2. The benchmark was on track to end the week down more than 1 percent.

The Big Four Australian banks were a major drag on the index led by a 2.1 percent fall in Commonwealth Bank of Australia .

Bucking the negative trend were the global miners after China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in March for the first time in nine months.

“That seems to be driving some buying into the material space,” said Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were both up around 1.0 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 22.1 points, to 6,730.33, retreating from an all-time high of 6,758.01 set on Thursday. It was still up 1.0 percent on the week.

The market had been scaling successive peaks in the past month following a surprise cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and expectations of more easing to come.

The biggest losers on Friday included The Warehouse Group , down 4.1 percent. Fletcher Building shed 2.3 percent and Spark NZ lost 1.8 percent.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Rebecca Howard in Wellington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.