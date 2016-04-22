FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares ease on US decline, NZ market cools off
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 22, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Australia shares ease on US decline, NZ market cools off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday, mirroring softness across much of Asia after disappointing earnings from the likes of Microsoft and Google parent-company Alphabet soured sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down about 0.2 percent, or 7.9 points, at 5,264.8 by midday, having earlier fallen as much as 0.9 percent. The benchmark, which rose the past three days, was still up more than 2 percent for the week.

Investors took profits on many mining firms that rallied hard recently on the back of higher iron ore prices. South32 and Fortescue Metals lost between 2 percent to 4 percent, recoiling from multi-month peaks.

The major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto eased, while the big banks were mostly firmer though Commonwealth Bank was flat.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.5 percent, or 33.8 points, to 6,872.4, taking a breather after reaching record peaks in the past seven sessions. It was up 0.4 percent on the week.

Forsyth Barr Investment Advisor Dave Schaper said trading was likely to remain subdued for the rest of the session.

The biggest gainers included Contact Energy and Kathmandu, both up 1.2 percent.

In the other direction, Air New Zealand shed 2.8 percent.

Australian and New Zealand stock markets will be shut on Monday for a holiday.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Rebecca Howard in Wellington; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.