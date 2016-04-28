FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares helped higher by merger news, NZ edges up
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 28, 2016 / 4:13 AM / a year ago

Australia shares helped higher by merger news, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.6 percent on Thursday as firmer oil prices buoyed the energy sector and a billion-dollar takeover bid for clothing company Pacific Brands stirred speculation of more merger activity.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.89 points to 5,217.6 by 0355 GMT. The gains largely reversed losses suffered on Wednesday and still left the index 0.4 percent lower for the week so far.

Sentiment was supported by talk the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could cut interest rates to a record low of 1.75 percent next week following Wednesday’s surprisingly low reading on inflation.

Pacific Brands Ltd was easily the best performer, jumping 23 percent to its highest since late 2010 after agreeing to an all-cash buyout offer from U.S. clothes giant HanesBrands Inc.

The offer values Pacific Brands at A$1.1 billion ($836 million).

Shares in Australian oil companies got a lift after oil climbed on Wednesday while some major producers beat gloomy expectations. Woodside Petroleum Ltd added 2.1 percent and Santos Ltd 2.3 percent.

The mood brightened overnight when BP posted an 80 percent drop in first quarter profits but still beat market forecasts and maintained its dividend.

For more individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent or 18.9 points to 6789.3.

The market was restrained by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s decision to skip a chance to cut interest rates on Thursday, though it did say further easing might be needed in coming months. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.