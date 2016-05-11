FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit nine-month highs, NZ climbs back to a record
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 11, 2016 / 4:35 AM / in a year

Australia shares hit nine-month highs, NZ climbs back to a record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to their highest in nine months on Wednesday, helped by solid gains in mining giant BHP Billiton, while New Zealand stocks returned to record territory after recovering from a late April fall.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6 percent, or 32.8 points, at 5,375.6 by 0410 GMT. Earlier, it reached 5,425.2, a high last seen in August.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose by a similar magnitude to 6,953.9, having earlier hit an all-time high of 6,956.3.

The kiwi benchmark had reached successive record highs in April before taking a steep tumble. It has been slowly recovering since a trough on April 28.

Investors were also encouraged by Wall Street, which posted its best one-day gain in two months.

BHP Billiton climbed 3.6 percent after chief executive Andrew Mackenzie painted a bullish growth outlook at a conference in Miami.

In a note after his speech, UBS analysts said BHP is well positioned to “positively surprise” from cost savings and productivity. UBS said the benefits of BHP’s February corporate restructure had been potentially underestimated by the market.

Also in favour, construction material supplier CSR jumped as much as 8.9 percent to its highest since August after posting a rise in profits.

The big four banks, however, were mixed with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group slipping 0.8 percent while Westpac Banking Corp rising 0.5 percent.

In New Zealand, Metro Performance Glass topped the leader board with a 4.0 percent rise, while Orion Health Group put on 2.5 percent.

Only 12 stocks in the index were in negative territory.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.