June 23 Australian shares were flat on Friday
with financial stocks falling after an Australian state imposed
a surprise tax on the country's five biggest banks, while gains
in materials and healthcare stocks kept the index afloat.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.02 percent or 0.55
points to 5,706.50 by 0344 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent
higher on Thursday.
Financials fell 0.8 percent with three of the "Big
Four" banks each falling 0.9 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp
gained marginally.
South Australia imposed a surprise tax on Australia's five
biggest banks on Thursday, which came after a new $4.6 billion
federal levy.
"Australian banks are likely to push back against the South
Australian government's bank levy as they will not want the
other states to follow SA's lead," UBS said in a note.
"We remain cautious on the outlook for the banks given the
myriad of headwinds."
Among other stocks, miners were trading higher on
the back of gains in commodity prices.
Oil rose on Thursday after hitting 10-month lows in the
previous session, while gold prices rose for a second straight
day as weaker oil prices drove up demand for the yellow
metal.
BHP Billiton Ltd rose 1 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd
climbed 0.7 percent.
Global miner Rio Tinto announced completion of a planned
bond buy-back, reducing its gross debt by $2.5
billion.
Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources Ltd rose as
much as 6.1 percent and was the fourth biggest gainer on the
index. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock and said the company's
decision to restart Jacinth-Ambrosia mine bolsters
confidence.
The gains in healthcare stocks, which hit a record
high, helped counter the drag from financials.
The healthcare index rose as much as 0.9 percent, mirroring
its U.S. peers which jumped after U.S. Senate leaders unveiled a
draft of legislation to replace Obamacare.
CSL Ltd topped gainers after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved its therapy for prevention of hereditary
angioedema attacks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.2
percent, or 18.07 points, to 7,545.62.
Utilities and telecom stocks led losses with Meridian Energy
Ltd and Spark New Zealand Ltd falling 1.2 and
1.1 percent, respectively.
New Zealand's central bank on Thursday played down the
recent rise in the kiwi dollar shrugging off weaker economic
growth at the start of the year, as it kept interest rates
steady at record lows for a fourth consecutive rate review.
