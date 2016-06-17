Australia, NZ shares in holding pattern as Brexit risk looms

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up on Friday after three sessions of declines but were still on track to post one of their worst weekly performances this year.

Fears of fresh global market turmoil if Britain votes next Thursday to exit the European Union have seen the local market shed around 3 percent so far this week - a magnitude not seen since February.

By 0223 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up a mere 0.3 percent, or 17.4 points, at 5,163.4. The benchmark was still within reach of a two-month low of 5,141.0 set on Thursday.

Helping prop up the market, the big four local banks all trimmed some of this week’s hefty losses. ANZ put on 1.5 percent, climbing off a six-week low.

The global miners also enjoyed a bit of a lift with BHP Billiton up 0.7 percent.

Traders said there was little market conviction given the current skittish environment.

“Next Friday promises to be utter madness and as such as we have heard from the BoJ, Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank overnight assuring participants that they will provide liquidity should it dry up on the day,” said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG.

For more individual stocks activity click on

Also non-committal, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index drifted in and out of negative territory.

It was last a tad higher at 6,889.9, but still poised for a weekly loss of 1.2 percent - its largest weekly decline since February.

Vital Healthcare rose 0.5 percent while Auckland Airport rose 0.9 percent.

New Zealand Refining led losses, falling 1.5 percent as investors took profits after the refining company rose for two previous sessions.

Accounting software company Xero lost 1.0 percent while retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare fell 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Charlotte Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Kim Coghill)