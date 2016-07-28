FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares near 1-yr high on miners, NZ stalls
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Australia shares near 1-yr high on miners, NZ stalls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to within a whisker of one-year highs on Thursday, led by gains in miners and speculation that interest rates could be cut as soon as next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4 percent or 20.8 points to 5,560.5, near its highest since August last year.

Miners led the way thanks to higher iron ore prices, with Goldman Sachs lifting its three-month forecast for the steel-making mineral.

Fortescue Metals Group climbed 5.3 percent to its highest in almost two years after lowering its production costs near to that of giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

A slide in oil prices to three-month lows proved a boon to airline stocks with Qantas Airways adding 1.3 percent. Virgin Australia added 2.3 percent even after reporting its full-year net loss had more than doubled from a year ago.

Australia's largest investment bank Macquarie Group put on 1.4 percent after affirming its earnings guidance for the current financial year.

For more individual stocks activity click on

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2 percent or 12 points at 7,290.04 in muted trading.

Forsyth Barr Investment Advisor Dave Schaper said the market was consolidating after a fairly strong run over the past few weeks.

Investore Property was up 0.6 percent after it said the expected closure of several Countdown supermarkets by Woolworths Ltd would not impact it. Investore's property portfolio includes a number of Countdowns.

The biggest losers include Steel & Tube, down 1.4 percent. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.