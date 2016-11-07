Nov 7 Australia and New Zealand shares bounced
back on Monday, as optimism for Hillary Clinton's win in
Tuesday's U.S. elections revived after the Federal Bureau of
Investigations cleared the Democratic candidate in its latest
email review.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.85 percent or 43.78
points to 5,224.6 by 1140 GMT. The benchmark rose as much as 1
percent to post its biggest percentage gain in a month.
The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier
recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against
Clinton for using a private email server for government work,
lifting a cloud over her presidential campaign before the U.S.
election on Tuesday.
"After that announcement on Sunday by the FBI more people
are expecting a Clinton victory" said Tony Farnham an economist
with Patersons Securities. "She seems to be the market's
favourite".
News of the renewed review had hurt Clinton's poll numbers,
with Trump cutting into her once formidable lead. The latest
Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Clinton with a 5 percentage point lead
over the New York businessman in the national survey - 44
percent to 39 percent support.
Investors have generally seen Clinton as the candidate who
would maintain the status quo, while there is more market
uncertainty over what a Trump presidency might mean in terms of
economic policy, free trade and geopolitics.
Financials gave a huge boost to the benchmark index with all
the 'Big 4' banks in positive territory.
Earnings of Westpac Banking Corp were well received
by the market, with financials being one of the best performers,
Tony added.
After reporting a flat annual cash profit, shares of
Westpac, Australia's second-biggest bank by market value rose
more than 2 percent, their biggest percentage gain in three
months. National Australia Bank was up more than 1
percent.
Large-cap miner BHP Billiton moved 2 percent higher
while Rio Tinto gained more than 1 percent.
The energy index rose more than 1 percent, posting
its biggest percentage rise in over a week. Oil major Santos Ltd
jumped 4.3 percent to hit its highest in a week.
Bucking the trend, gold stocks moved into the red on weak
prices, with the benchmark dropping as much as 3.9 percent, its
biggest percentage loss in a month. Newcrest Mining Ltd
drifted 2.7 percent lower.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 2.04
percent or 137.04 points to 6,845.5 by 0152 GMT, posting its
biggest percentage gain in more than a year.
Industrial and telecom stocks gave a major boost to the
index, with Spark New Zealand Ltd up 2.8 percent and
Auckland International Airport Ltd rising 3.8 percent.
