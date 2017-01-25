FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ shares buoyed by Wall Street as Australia celebrates holiday
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 7 months ago

NZ shares buoyed by Wall Street as Australia celebrates holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Anusha Ravindranath
    Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares jumped to its highest
in more than three months on Thursday following an eventful
session on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average
hit its historic 20,000 mark for the first time.
    The Australian stock market was closed for Australia
Day.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.23
percent, or 16.57 points, to 7,107.48 at 2249 GMT. The index
gained as much as 0.4 percent.
    Wall Street stood tall on Wednesday as strong earnings and
President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives reignited a
post-election rally. 
    Trump made several business-friendly decisions since taking
office on Friday, including clearing the path for the
construction of two oil pipelines to boost the energy industry.
  
    Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar firmed after data showed
inflation was back in the central bank's target range for the
first time in two years. 
    "I think it is the big offshore lead that is the driving the
NZ market today," said Forsyth Barr investment advisor Dave
Schaper, adding that the gain in the NZ dollar was a reflection
that the economy was doing well.
    Consumer stocks and banks were the major gainers on the NZ
benchmark index. The top performer a2 Milk Company Ltd 
rose 1.8 percent while shares of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd was up 1.08 percent. 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G
Crosse)

