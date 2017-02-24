Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked
Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining
giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.49 percent, or 28.36
points to 5,756.3 by 1228 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on
Thursday.
"Materials are a major drag on the index today, there was
quite a bit of softness in base metals last night along with a
bit of selling in the major materials guys BHP and Rio," said
Tony Farnham, economist at Paterson Securities.
A 2 percent slide in the price of iron ore, Australia's top
export earner, on worries about surplus stocks at Chinese ports
along with tumbling copper prices put miners to the
sword.
The world's largest miner by market capitalisation BHP
Billiton extended losses for a third day, dropping as
much as 2.8 percent to its lowest in over a month.
Copper prices faltered on demand woes as China's housing
minister suggested moves were afoot to stabilise the property
market.
Mining giants Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals group
were also sold off, sinking 3.6 percent and 2.9 percent
respectively.
Material stocks accounted for most of the losses in the
bourse with the ASX 300 Metals and Mining index shedding
as much as 1.9 percent to its lowest in a month.
Financial stocks were another casualty, weighed down by
three of the "Big 4" banks that fell 0.1 to 0.2 percent. The
only exception, Westpac Banking Corp, inched up 0.3
percent.
Murray Goulburn swung to a first-half net loss as a
worldwide glut of milk formula sent the country's largest milk
processor's shares tumbling down as much as 9.7 percent.
Bucking the trend, gold stocks glittered to touch a
3-1/2-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened near-term
rate hike expectations, sending the country's biggest gold
producer Newcrest Mining up as much as 2.4 percent.
As the earnings season has come to a close investors are
looking out for the fourth quarter gross domestic product data
due next week, which is expected to show modest growth.
Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia(RBA) Governor Philip
Lowe said that market pricing for steady rates this year seems
"reasonable", in a clear signal that more cuts in interest rates
are off the table.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent, or 48.12 points, to 7,041.4, hitting its lowest in over
three weeks.
Telekom stocks dominated gains with Spark New Zealand
up 0.6 percent.
Air New Zealand, the biggest loser on the
benchmark, fell 2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)