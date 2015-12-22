FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares set for strong start after Wall St rally
December 22, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares set for strong start after Wall St rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after crude
oil prices showed slight signs of recovery. 
    Rising prices of iron ore, Australia's top export earner,
should also underpin natural resources stocks. Global miner BHP
Billiton is expected to open around 0.8 percent higher
after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. 
    The local share price index futures gained 0.4
percent to 5,093.0, a 23.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Tuesday. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index closed little changed in the
last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index open steady in
early trade and within reach of a record high touched earlier
this month.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on   
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

