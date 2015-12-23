FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised for seventh consecutive rise; NZ steady
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 9:15 PM / in 2 years

Australia shares poised for seventh consecutive rise; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for
their seventh straight day of gains on Thursday helped by a
strong lead from Wall Street and a rebound in oil prices.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.4
percent overnight, a 29.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent
in the last session. 
    Despite recent gains, the index is down 0.4 percent in
December, a far cry from gains of 0.6-3.2 percent for the month
in the past three years.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.12
percent to 6,202.99 in early trade, staying near record highs
scaled in the previous session. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
