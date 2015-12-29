FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ shares climb to record; Australia stocks seen higher
December 29, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

NZ shares climb to record; Australia stocks seen higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised for
another strong day on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street,
with a commodity rally underpinning sentiment.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent,
an 8.7-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200
 on Tuesday. 
    The benchmark touched a one-month high in the last session
to close 1.1 percent higher. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reached a
record high in early trade. The benchmark has gained 13 percent
so far this year in contrast to its Australian cousin, down 2.6
percent.     
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by Larry King)

