FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares set for wary start, NZ eases
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares set for wary start, NZ eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a cautious start in Thursday's abbreviated session, with a slide
in oil prices likely to weigh on energy shares.
    Pointing to a negative opening, share price index futures
 fell 0.3 percent to 5,276.0, a 43.9-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    The benchmark is still nearly 3.0 percent higher this month,
but is on track to end 2015 down more than 1.0 percent over the
year as a whole. 
    In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
 has been making successive record highs. 
    While the benchmark is a touch softer in early dealings at
6,311.52, it is up a whopping 13 percent this year, marking its
fourth annual gain. In December alone, it is up more than 3
percent.
    Trading in New Zealand and Australia will end early at 0000
GMT and 0310 GMT respectively, ahead of the New Year Day holiday
on Friday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on.
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.