FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares poised for a weak start as commodities weigh
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised for a weak start as commodities weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Cecile Lefort
    SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set for a
weak start on Monday, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street
on its last 2015 trading day with falling commodity prices
likely to provide headwind.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open lower
after a 1 percent loss in its U.S. ADRs.
    The local stock index futures dropped 0.6 percent
to 5,257.0, a 38.8-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday.
    The Australian benchmark index fell 2.1 percent in 2015, its
first annual loss in four years as slumping iron ore and metal
prices hit blue-chip mining stocks, while onerous capital rules
hurt the heavyweight banking sector. 
    New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index will be shut for a
public holiday and re-open on Tuesday. The benchmark leapt 13
percent in 2015, the fourth annual gain with dairy firm A2 Milk
 among the top outperformers with a 220 percent rise.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.