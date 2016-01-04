Australia shares set to drop on China worries

MELBOURNE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, dropping for a second day on worries about the global fallout of slowing growth in China, with resources stocks likely to lead the way down. Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,218.0, a 52.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1 percent to 6,253.1 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)