Australia shares to open lower on oil, Wall Street
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
January 6, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open lower on oil, Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a
fifth straight session of losses on Thursday after a steep drop
in oil led other commodities lower and Wall Street indexes fell
more than 1 percent.
    Crude oil prices plunged 6 percent on Wednesday and broke
below $35 per barrel for the first time since 2004. 
    Share price index futures were down a surprisingly
small 0.1 percent but still trading at a 53-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.18 percent to 5,123.1 on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Louise Ireland)

