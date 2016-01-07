Australia shares seen tumbling for 6th straight day on China fears

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall for a sixth consecutive session on Friday as a tumbling oil price and concerns about volatility on the Chinese share market unnerve investors. The local share price index futures were down 63.0 points at 4,895.0, a 115.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Thursday, the benchmark dipped 112.8 points, or 2.2 percent, to 5,010.3, its biggest drop in three months. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 45.2 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,168.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Catherine Evans)