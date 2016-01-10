FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares seen to extend losses, NZ stocks fall
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares seen to extend losses, NZ stocks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
extend losses on Monday, tracking a decline on Wall Street as
concerns about China's slowing economy outweigh upbeat U.S.
data.
    The local share price index futures fell 1.6
percent to 4,850.0, a 140.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close on Friday.
    The benchmark fell for a sixth straight session on Friday,
its worst start to a year on record.
    Falling prices of iron ore, the nation's top export earner,
are likely to create headwinds for resource stocks. Global miner
BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs shares dropped 3.5 percent in
the last session. For a full report, double click on .AXJO
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.5
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.