FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares given chance to break losing streak
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares given chance to break losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares have a chance
to break an eight-session losing streak on Tuesday thanks to a
late bounce on Wall Street, though concerns over China's markets
and economy remain a wild card.
    The local share price index futures were trading a
0.3 percent up on the previous close at 4,876.0.
    Having lost 8 percent in as many trading days, analysts say
the index is deeply oversold on technical measures and due some
sort of bounce, if only temporarily. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.