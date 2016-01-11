Australian shares given chance to break losing streak

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares have a chance to break an eight-session losing streak on Tuesday thanks to a late bounce on Wall Street, though concerns over China's markets and economy remain a wild card. The local share price index futures were trading a 0.3 percent up on the previous close at 4,876.0. Having lost 8 percent in as many trading days, analysts say the index is deeply oversold on technical measures and due some sort of bounce, if only temporarily. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kevin Liffey)