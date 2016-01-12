Australia shares set to open higher for first time in 9 sessions

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Wednesday, firming for the first time in nine sessions, though concerns over the Chinese economy and weak commodity prices provided a ceiling to gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 4,909.0, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Mark Heinrich)