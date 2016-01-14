FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand stocks firmer, Australia set to open higher
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

New Zealand stocks firmer, Australia set to open higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares opened higher
on Friday while their Australian counterparts are set to follow
suit, recovering from a steep fall in the previous session
thanks to an inspiring performance on Wall Street.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.44
percent, or 26.75 points, to 6,136.04 in early trade.
    Pointing to a positive start, Australia's share price index
futures rose 0.9 percent to 4,921.0, an 11.6-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    The benchmark slumped to its lowest since July 2013 on
Thursday, before closing the session down 1.6 percent.
    U.S. stocks rebounded as investors snapped up battered
shares including those in the energy sector, while financials
rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
