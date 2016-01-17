Australia shares seen sharply weaker, NZ stocks skid

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set for a slippery start on Monday, tracking Wall Street's sharp fall on Friday on sliding oil prices and worries about global growth. Stock index futures dropped 1.8 percent to 4,745.0, a 147.8-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open sharply lower after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 2 percent on Friday. The benchmark index has dropped 7.6 percent this year and touched a 2-1/2-year low. Investors have been rocked by worries about declining commodity prices and concerns about China's economic growth. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.6 percent to touch a one-month low of 6,071.54 in early trade. The index has shed 4 percent so far this year. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)