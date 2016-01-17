FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen sharply weaker, NZ stocks skid
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen sharply weaker, NZ stocks skid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set for a
slippery start on Monday, tracking Wall Street's sharp fall on
Friday on sliding oil prices and worries about global growth. 
    Stock index futures dropped 1.8 percent to 4,745.0,
a 147.8-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index on Friday.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
sharply lower after its U.S. ADRs tumbled 2 percent on
Friday.
    The benchmark index has dropped 7.6 percent this year and
touched a 2-1/2-year low. Investors have been rocked by worries
about declining commodity prices and concerns about China's
economic growth.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.6
percent to touch a one-month low of 6,071.54 in early trade. The
index has shed 4 percent so far this year.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
   For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.