Australia, NZ shares seen cautious ahead of China data
January 18, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares seen cautious ahead of China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares opened a touch
lower on Tuesday while their Australian counterparts are
expected to follow suit with investors taking a cautious stance
ahead of a barrage of Chinese data. 
    The market is bracing for China to post its weakest
quarterly economic growth in nearly seven years. Any surprises
fuelling fears of a sharper slowdown will likely jolt already
shaky global financial markets. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.12
percent, or 7.52 points, to 6,093.92 in early trade.
    Pointing to a negative start for Australia, share price
index futures fell 0.6 percent to 4,786.0, a 72.7-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The
benchmark slid to a 2-1/2 year closing low on Monday.
    The market will also be poring over Rio Tinto's 
fourth quarter production results. The global miner said it has
met its targets across all of its major products. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Wayne Cole)

