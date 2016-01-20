FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower as global markets buckle
January 20, 2016

Australia shares to open lower as global markets buckle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
fall at the open as an endless slide in oil prices and steep
losses across equity markets globally keep risk assets out of
favour.
    The local share price index futures were trading at
4,815 to be at a 26-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
    The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday to hit a fresh
2-1/2 year trough as slumping commodity prices dragged on
resource companies.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell almost
1 percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
