Australian shares poised for second day of gains, NZ up
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares poised for second day of gains, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
climb on Friday, taking their cue from a rally on Wall Street
and rebounds in oil and metals prices on hints of more monetary
stimulus in Europe, which also helped to push up New Zealand
stocks.
    Australian share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 4,851, pointing to a firmer start in the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 6,091.97 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
