Australia shares set to extend rally into third session
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
January 24, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to extend rally into third session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
up more than 1 percent on Monday, extending a rally into a third
consecutive session, buoyed by stronger oil prices and a firmer
Wall Street.
    Local share price futures rose 1.1 percent to
4,934.0, an 18-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by David Clarke)

