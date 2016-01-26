FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to extend rally, NZ stocks up
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 10:06 PM / in 2 years

Australia shares set to extend rally, NZ stocks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could open
higher on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street and with
energy firms set to benefit from a jump in oil prices.
    Stock index futures rose 1.1 percent to 4,953, but
were still at a 53.6-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. 
    The benchmark closed 1.8 percent higher in the last session,
ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 2.8 percent lower after its U.S. ADRs leapt 6
percent. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent in early trade to touch its highest in three weeks.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Tom Brown)

