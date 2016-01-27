FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for shaky start as Wall St skids
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for shaky start as Wall St skids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares faced further
pressure on Thursday after Wall Street took a late spill, though
a bounce in oil and some key commodity prices could support
resource stocks.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.6
percent, putting them at a 63-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent
on Wednesday to end at 4,946.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 
0.14 percent in early trade.
    Wall Street dropped sharply on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve frustrated investors hoping for a strong sign it
might scale back future interest rate hikes because of recent
financial and economic turmoil. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.