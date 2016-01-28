FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares to tread water amid caution on U.S.
January 28, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares to tread water amid caution on U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian stocks face a flat
start, in line with New Zealand, with a jump in oil prices set
to boost the energy sector, while concerns about U.S. growth
following a sharp drop in durable goods orders may hold back
gains.
    Giving mixed signals, local share price index futures
 climbed 0.3 percent to 4,939 to sit at a 37.2-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 3.9
points to 6,145.76 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)

