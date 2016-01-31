Australia shares set to rally nearly 1 percent

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to open up nearly 1 percent on Monday, drawing support from strong gains on Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,002 to sit at a 2.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.26 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Louise Heavens)