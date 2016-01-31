FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to rally nearly 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to open
up nearly 1 percent on Monday, drawing support from strong gains
on Wall Street.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent to 5,002 to sit at a 2.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO. The benchmark rose 0.6
percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.26
percent  in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Louise Heavens)

