Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks edge up
February 1, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Cecile Lefort
    SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen with a
cautious start on Tuesday following an uninspired Wall Street
session with energy shares likely to be pressured by sliding oil
prices. 
    The local share price index futures traded at the
same level as the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 on Monday.
    The benchmark rose nearly 1 percent in the last session,
having touched its highest in four weeks.
    The focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia with the
outcome of its monthly policy meeting at 0330 GMT. All 32
economists polled by Reuters expect interest rates to remain
steady at a record low of 2.0 percent where they have been since
May of last year.     
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index were a
touch firmer in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
