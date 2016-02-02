FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ stocks fall, Australia shares set to open lower
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

NZ stocks fall, Australia shares set to open lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks fell on
Wednesday while their Australian counterparts are set to follow
suit, tracking a negative lead from Wall Street with weakness in
oil prices likely to hit energy shares hard.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 35.81
points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,144.27 in early trade.
    Pointing to a soft open, Australia's share price index
futures dropped 1.4 percent to 4,873.0, a 120.3-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The
benchmark closed 1.0 percent lower on Tuesday.
    U.S. crude skidded 5.5 percent as hopes of a deal to
curb one of the worst supply gluts in history continued to fade.
 

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.