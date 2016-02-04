FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares face weaker opening, miners to soar
February 4, 2016 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face weaker opening, miners to soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Friday, with investors wary ahead of the onslaught
of half-year results, however mining stocks are poised for a
second day of strong gains on higher iron ore, copper and gold
prices.
    Pointing to a weaker start, local share price index futures
 fell 0.3 percent to sit at a 61.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
1.9 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 3.2
points to 6,140.91 in early trade.
    Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto 
rocketed more than 10 percent in London overnight and are poised
to open more than 3 percent higher on the Australian market.
    Whitehaven Coal is due to report its half-year
results on Friday, with it expected to deliver earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation between A$100
million and A$105 million.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
