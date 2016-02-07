FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open down 1 pct
February 7, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open down 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
down more than 1 percent on Monday, under pressure from a weaker
Wall Street on Friday.
    The local share price index futures fell 1.1
percent to 4,867 to sit at a 110-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed down
0.1 percent on Friday.    
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed for a
public holiday.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham)

