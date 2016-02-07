Australia shares set to open down 1 pct

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open down more than 1 percent on Monday, under pressure from a weaker Wall Street on Friday. The local share price index futures fell 1.1 percent to 4,867 to sit at a 110-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed for a public holiday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)