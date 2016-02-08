FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen falling on growth worries, NZ stocks dip
February 8, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen falling on growth worries, NZ stocks dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to fall
on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street following worries
about global growth and sliding oil prices.
    Stock index futures dropped 1.3 percent to 4,859 or
a 64-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index on Monday.
    The benchmark closed unchanged in the last session, but was
still down 6 percent so far this year.
    Natural resources and financial stocks are likely to come
under pressure with global miner BHP Billiton seen
opening around 2.4 percent lower. 
    Cochlear, the world's top hearing implants maker,
will release its results during the session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.8
percent in early trade, having been closed for a public holiday
on Monday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
