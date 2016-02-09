FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ stocks steadier after big fall, Australia eyes earnings
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

NZ stocks steadier after big fall, Australia eyes earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks found a
steadier footing on Wednesday, a day after suffering their
biggest fall in over four months, while a slew of corporate
results will decide the fate of the Australian market.
    New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index drifted up 0.04
percent, or 2.36 points, to 6,073.68 in early trade. It skidded
1.3 percent on Tuesday, its worst day since late September.
    Pointing to a subdued start for Australia, share price index
futures inched up 0.1 percent to 4,778.0, a 197.4-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark slumped 2.9 percent on Tuesday.
    A lot, however, will depend on whether earnings from the
likes of Commonwealth Bank of Australia surprise on the
upside or disappoint.
    Analysts expect Commonwealth Bank to post its slowest
half-yearly revenue growth since June 2014, as one of the
world's most profitable banking sectors comes under pressure
across multiple fronts. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.